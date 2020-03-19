‘We all have to do this together’; Here’s where you can order delivery and takeout during the pandemic

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For at least the next couple of weeks, restaurants all around the state are shuttering their windows and locking the doors on their dining rooms, offering only delivery or takeout service. While this move is meant save lives and slow the spread of the new coronavirus, many owners, their workers and families, and people in the community that depend on them, are being hurt by the drastic action.

Canyon Media wants to help, and as part of their continuing commitment to Southern Utah and being “Here for You” – especially when times get rough – the company has launched a new website, StGeorgeDining.com, to help local businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Southern Utah was forged by a pioneering spirit to endure hardships, work together when times get rough, be ingenious and keep hope that better days are coming. It’s that same courage that will carry us through these rough times ahead, says Canyon Media General Manager Ben Lindquist.

He told St. George News they have developed the new local restaurant cooperative and delivery service with the hope it will be a great asset to the community during this temporary “social distancing” set forth by state guidelines.

“Business is the backbone of our community. It’s what allows each of us to cash a paycheck. And even if we need to revise, adjust or even temporarily be creative on how we deliver business goods and services,” he said. “We forget how many people are in the restaurant service industry, and this site is an opportunity for us to help – to help keep them in business and all also help feed us all.”

While one of their main objectives of the cooperative is to assist owners in keeping jobs available for workers in Southern Utah, it is also designed to let people have access to the best local cuisine in the area, if needed, with free delivery.

Lindquist said it has been shocking to see the recent chaos with everybody running to the grocery stores. And while he understands that most people can’t afford to eat out every night, his hope is that this can be just one of the ways we can unite to help local businesses through this troubling time.

Ordering is easy. In just a few steps, simply select a favorite restaurant from the list and call or order online. Restaurants are offering takeout and curbside pick-up, and delivery will be free during the COVID-19 outbreak. Delivery will be provided by restaurant staff and off-premise catering.

But please don’t forget to tip your delivery carrier, Lindquist advises. We can all make it through this if we offer each other a friendly hand.

Everyone at Canyon Media is dedicated to helping their neighbors, and Lindquist said it is important we support each other “so when we all come out of this thing, we’re still in business, able to employ people and still have this great place to live and eat and work.”

“It’s also what we’ve been doing with our sites and our radio stations for the last week and a half,” he said.

Canyon Media owns and operates six local radio stations, Juan 106 FM, Planet 105.1, 95,9 The Hawk, 99.9 KONY Country, St. George News Radio 1450, 96X Rock St. George and their newest station, Sunny 101.5 with “Cindy and Bill in the morning.”

“We’re trying our best to make available our products and distribution channels open to any business that needs help, whether that’s through public service announcements or anything else.”

Some really great restaurants and owners have stepped up to be part of the cooperative, like Cafe Sabor’s Justin Hamilton, who Lindquist said summed up the current situation best saying, “I don’t care if it’s competitors on the list … we need to help everybody at this point.”

Lindquist completely agrees.

“If there’s two barbecue places or two Mexican restaurants on there, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We want everybody that can to participate. We want to spread the word about what they’re doing and how the community can get their products.”

Services from Wood Ash Rye, Great Harvest Bread Co., Morty’s Cafe, Red Fort Cuisine of India and The Grille at Sand Hollow are also now available on the website.

“This is something we all have to do together,” he said.

The website is hoping to add more restaurants to the cooperative. Anyone interested contact Canyon Media here.

Resources

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.