Voting for inaugural ‘Best of Iron County’ competition postponed due to COVID-19; nomination period extended

IRON COUNTY — Who is the best family physician, where can a person find the most mouth-watering steak and which shop has the most trusted mechanics to fix a vehicle – who really is the best in town? Unfortunately, Iron County residents will have to wait a little bit longer to have their say.

Nominations for the inaugural “Best of Iron County” competition — sponsored by Cedar City News, its parent company Canyon Media and title sponsor Brian K. Tavioan Family Dentistry — began Feb. 24., and voting was set to begin this week on the best that Iron County has to offer. However, due to recent events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have decided to postpone voting until June.

Canyon Media General Manager Ben Lindquist said Iron County’s first competition is important and the move is an effort to help businesses through the upcoming weeks of uncertainty and remain focused on the trials they are facing ahead.

“We are continuing to leave the nominations open so that no one gets left out,” he said, “and as many people can participate.”

Individual nominations for businesses, which are always free, have been extended and can be still be submitted on the Best of Iron County website through May 11 for a variety of categories, including Shopping, Professional Services and Food & Drink, with subcategories for each type.

The nomination period will now end on May 29.

Over 1,000 business were nominated for this year’s Best of Southern Utah competition, and Lindquist and President of News Operations for Cedar City News Shane Brinkerhoff are hoping Iron County residents come together and support each other, especially during these difficult times.

Nominations are important, Brinkerhoff said, and everyone in Iron County deserves a chance to be celebrated for their hard work and success. He suggests discussing it with friends and family, “get the word out,” and now there is even more time to participate.

Voting will begin on June 8 and conclude June 21. Winners will be announced in the “Best of Iron County” magazine set to be published on Sept. 14.

