TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and normally that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining – however, responding to public concerns over the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from local officials, many events have been canceled or rescheduled.

We are about to have a lot of free time on our hands, and co-hosts Amy Chesley and Sheldon Demke say it’s the perfect excuse to spend some quality time with our loved ones. They have come up several suggestions to keep everyone busy and smiling during this unique weekend of events.

Southern Utah is a beautiful place, and they suggest heading outdoors as a family for a hike or a bike ride on one of the area’s amazing trails. But, for those who are going to be trapped indoors for a while, there are some awesome ways to keep homebound families occupied.

It’s a great opportunity for spring cleaning, cooking, learning new skills, exercising, free online classes or writing a journal. There are also countless things available online to watch, like Frozen 2 on Disney plus, or dozens of reality shows and series on Netflix.

“Be active,” Demke said.

Weekend events | March 20 – March 22

Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | The Emotion Code Seminar | Admission: Various | Location: 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Saturday, 10 a.m. | Tactical Handgun Level 1 | Admission: $110 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South, No. 1, Hurricane.

Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Tiling | Admission: $50 | Location: Southwest Technical College – Southwest Tech, 757 W. 800 South, Cedar City.

