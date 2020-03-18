TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

March 18, 2020

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and normally that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining – however, responding to public concerns over the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from local officials, many events have been canceled or rescheduled.

We are about to have a lot of free time on our hands, and co-hosts Amy Chesley and Sheldon Demke say it’s the perfect excuse to spend some quality time with our loved ones. They have come up several suggestions to keep everyone busy and smiling during this unique weekend of events.

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their suggestions:

Southern Utah is a beautiful place, and they suggest heading outdoors as a family for a hike or a bike ride on one of the area’s amazing trails. But, for those who are going to be trapped indoors for a while, there are some awesome ways to keep homebound families occupied.

It’s a great opportunity for spring cleaning, cooking, learning new skills, exercising, free online classes or writing a journal. There are also countless things available online to watch, like Frozen 2 on Disney plus, or dozens of reality shows and series on Netflix.

“Be active,” Demke said.

For more suggestions, watch the video in the media player above.

Weekend events | March 20 – March 22

Art               

  • Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Rainstick Class | Admission: Various | Location: St. George Weaving Studio, 400 S. Donlee Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Roland Lee – Featured Artist | Admission: Free | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Card Class | Admission: Various | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Friday, 2 p.m. | Contemporary Wire Wrapping 2 | Admission: Various | Location: Cedar Rock & Bead Shop, 718 W. 400 North, No. 4, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 2-5 p.m. | Chalk Paint® Paint A Piece Workshop | Admission: Various | LocationReclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Education/enlightenment                

  • Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | The Emotion Code Seminar | Admission: Various | Location: 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Tactical Handgun Level 1 | Admission: $110 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South, No. 1, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Tiling | Admission: $50 | Location: Southwest Technical College – Southwest Tech, 757 W. 800 South, Cedar City.

Entertainment                  

  • Friday, 11 a.m., through Saturday, 7 p.m. | America OnStage Clogging Competition | Admission: Free | Location: All American Cloggers, 25 N. 100 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Turn the Page | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | EC Adams in Concert | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Boomer’s Bloomers & the Candy Factory, 5 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Family            

Foods/vendors/charity           

Music            

Nightlife/social           

  • Friday, 6:15 p.m. | Self Love Club Monthly Meeting | Admission: Free | Location: Lone Kitten Tattoos, 459 N. 1300 E., Suite 1, St. George.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Spring Equinox Soma Meditation SoundBath | Admission: $20 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 8 p.m. | PK GAME NIGHT! | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | Rides and Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: Detail Garage, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
  • Sunday, 1-4 p.m. | Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Bowl & Recreation Center, 146 E. City Center St., St. George.

Outdoor/active/sporting     

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

