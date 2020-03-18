Sherwon Foremaster

June 13, 1931 — March 17, 2020

Sherwon Chadburn Foremaster was born June 13, 1931, to Benjamin Roe and Martha Elizabeth Hunt Chadburn in St. George, Utah. She passed away after a short illness on March 17, 2020.

Sherwon was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great, great grandmother. She was a devoted wife to LaVar Foremaster for 60 years. He preceded her in death. She loved to go to the temple and attended every Tuesday morning for many years. She served as counselor in the primary presidency and a counselor in the relief society presidency. She loved to crochet, and her tablecloths sold for a high price each year at the Farm Bureau Convention in Salt Lake City. She had a passion for reading which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She made the best homemade bread and sugar cookies in the world.

Sherwon is survived by her children, Carol (Ron) Riley, Gold Canyon, Arizona; Debbie (Wayne) Spafford, Vernal, Utah, Lin (Marci) Foremaster, Hurricane, Utah; Nancy (Robin) Berry, Goodyear, Arizona; and Chad Foremaster, St. George, Utah; 12 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A private family ceremony will take place on Friday, March 20, at the Veyo City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary fund or Primary Children’s Hospital.

Due to federal mandates regarding COVID-19, Spilsbury Mortuary is limiting physical attendance at the services to immediate family only until further notice.

Family and friends are invited to sign an online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com