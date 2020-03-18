‘We’re going to miss him terribly’; Teen dies from injuries sustained in dirt bike accident

Written by Ryne Williams
March 18, 2020
Mason Esplin, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Derrick Esplin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Mason Esplin, the 17-year-old son of Derrick and Andrea Esplin, died Friday from injuries he sustained in a dirt bike accident.

Mason Esplin snowboarding, Date and location unknown | Photo courtesy of Derrick Esplin, St. George News

The teen was seriously injured March 7 when he was ejected from his bike on Boulder Springs Road in the Bloomington Hills area. Six days later, he succumbed to the injuries.

Derrick Esplin told St. George News that his son loved to hang out with his friends and ride his dirt bike, which was exactly what he did the day of the accident. He also mentioned the other thing Mason loved was sleeping in, something which he also did on that day. Mason Esplin was a kid that enjoyed the outdoors. His family would go camping and dirt biking. Mason also had a season pass to Brian Head Ski Resort, where he would spend his time snowboarding during the winter.

Derrick Esplin said that if there was one positive that could be taken from the tragic incident, it was the fact that his son was an organ donor.

“We’re going to miss him terribly, but one of the silver linings in all of this is that from his neck down, all his organs were able to be donated,” Derrick Esplin said. “That’s something that Mason wanted. He put on his drivers license that he wanted to be a donor, so we feel like we were able to fulfill his wishes in that way.”

Esplin said that a doctor informed him that Mason’s organs could possibly save up to six lives.

Mason is survived by his parents and his three siblings: Colin, Olivia and Jemma.

There will be a visitation Friday at the South River Road Stake Center, 1762 S. River Road in St. George, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ryne Williams was a Scholar-Athlete, earning CCAA Second Team All-Conference honors while playing Basketball at San Francisco State University. He is a graduate of the University's College of Liberal and Creative Arts where he double majored in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and History. A former host for the campus radio station, KSFS, Ryne previously worked for the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Raiders flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.

Email: rwilliams@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!