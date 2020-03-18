Car fire outside of storage unit causes estimated $6,500 in damage

Fire fighters respond to a vehicle fire in Leeds, Utah, March 17, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —The Hurricane fire department was called to a vehicle fire Thursday evening at the Leeds Storage facility.

The call came at approximately 5:40 p.m., and fire engine 47 was the first to arrive and knocked down the flames. A second engine arrived and completely extinguished the vehicle.

Hurricane Fire Battalion Chief Kohl Furley told St. George News that the vehicle was parked in front of a storage unit and the fire had extended into the unit.

“It transferred some heat and smoke but no fire damage,” Furley said. “We opened the storage units on each side and everything seemed to be pretty good at that point.”

Two people were working on the vehicle outside of the storage unit when they heard a pop, and the car caught on fire. The Hurricane Fire Department is waiting on surveillance footage from the storage units to complete their investigation.

Furley said there was no fire damage in the storage unit or any surrounding units, but there was some smoke damage. The Battalion Chief estimated that the loss of the car was around $3,500 and the storage unit damage was about $3,000.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

