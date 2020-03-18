Weather service forecasts potential of over 2 feet of snow in higher elevations of Southern Utah

This 2019 file photo shows and area near Interstate 15 Exit 40, Southern Utah, Feb. 5, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Rebecca Guillen, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter weather advisory for the mountains of Southern Utah through Thursday morning.

According to the alert, the advisory is in effect for the Southern Utah mountains and is forecasting 7-15 inches of snow above 7,000 feet. As of 8 a.m., portions of Cedar City, which is only at approximately 6,000 feet elevation, have reported 2-3 inches of snow.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday and is expected to most heavily impact routes that include state Route 14 between Cedar City and US-89, state Route 143, state Route 12 over Boulder Summit and state Route 20.

Travelers are being advised of slippery road conditions and to use caution while driving.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website. Additional information on driving conditions can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

