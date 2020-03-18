M. Pearl Weatherston Madison

1918 — March 16, 2020

She was born in 1918 in Plano, Idaho. Pearl was the third child born to Heber J. Weatherston and Mabel Christina Hemsley Weatherston. Pearl Weatherston Madison passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in St. George, Utah. Pearl attended Madison High School and graduated in 1936, then attended Beauty School in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

She met and married Mark Adam Madison in 1939. Their marriage was later sealed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Los Angeles Temple in 1959. Pearl was an active member of the church and served faithfully in several capacities in both her ward and stake, including both relief society and primary.

Pearl was an accomplished artist. She also loved golfing and working with her roses. She dedicated her life to her daughter and grandson. She moved to St. George and enjoyed a happy retirement with her husband, Mark until his passing in 1989.

Pearl is survived by her daughter, Patricia Madison Bauman (Robert Bauman, Sr.) and grandson Robert Ian Bauman. Pearl is preceded in death by her husband, Mark, as well as many loved ones.

Pearl lived by the advice she gave everyone, “There is enough bad in this world today so look for the good and you will find it.”

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the St George City Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com