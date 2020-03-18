Ivins City Council to discuss soft City Hall closure at meeting, some services already moved online

The entrance to Ivins City Hall on Feb. 20, 2020 in Ivins City, Utah. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Ivins City Council is still planning to meet Thursday evening but will be limiting the number of people who can be in council chambers. The city is also taking public comments online as a preventative measure to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council will also decide at the meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Ivins City Hall, whether there will be a soft closure of the city offices. In anticipation, some services, like setting up water services or applying for a building permit, have already been moved online to the city website at www.ivins.com.

“We’re trying to maintain our services, and we can do it online,” Ivins City Manager Dale Coulam told St. George News. “We’re prepared if we have to close to the public.”

On Wednesday, the Ivins City website added links for residents to set up new water service online and start the building permit process. Should City Hall close its doors, most other city services will also move online.

Thursday’s City Council meeting will be conducted in the City Hall chambers but might end up being the last meeting open to a live audience for a while. The council will consider closing meetings to the public until further notice and conducting meetings electronically.

On Wednesday, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued an executive order that facilitated the ability o

f public bodies in the state to conduct its meetings electronically.

As it is, seating will be limited for the Thursday night meeting, according to Coulam, adhering to President Trump’s recommendation to limit public gatherings to 10 people or less.

“If people do show up, then we will just allow two or three at a time,” Coulam said.

Residents can also submit public comments for the meeting at this link. If meetings move electronically, this will be the method for public comment.

Even if City Hall goes into a soft closure, Coulam said there are some city workers who will still be out doing their jobs.

“We anticipate public works and park crews to still be out as long as they can,” Coulam said. “Maintaining our infrastructure is a priority that sewers are intact and roads are maintained.”

