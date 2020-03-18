‘It’s all about value’; From new tires to clean oil, they can do it all at Stephen Wade service centers

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — When it comes time to have a vehicle repaired or purchase new tires, there is no shortage of companies offering low prices or good service. However, if someone wants the absolute best care for their investment – and to also save a lot of money – the only option is having it maintained at one of the many Stephen Wade dealership service centers.

“It’s all about value. We strive to offer a very seamless experience for the customer, where they can get everything done in a one-stop shop,” said Herb Anderson of Stephen Wade Auto Center.

One area where Stephen Wade excels is their tire service. Having tires with adequate tread is pivotal for the safety of your vehicle and its effective operation, Anderson said. The right tires in the proper condition greatly contribute to a vehicle’s handling and performance.

Good traction can be critical in adverse weather conditions like rain and snow, and if tires are showing signs of wear or if a problem is suspected, the ideal replacements can be found at a Stephen Wade service center.

“A lot of the times when people purchase tires, they get the type and same size of tire, but it’s not the tire that the manufacturer recommends for that specific vehicle,” Anderson explained, adding that manufacturers set specific tires for specific vehicles to ensure drivability isn’t impacted. “We have the know-how of that specific brand, so we’re going to match those things.”

Using the latest equipment and alignment machinery, Stephen Wade’s factory-trained team will make sure everything is mounted, balanced and inflated to the vehicle’s exact specifications. Their professionals are able to diagnose any issue your vehicle may be having.

Another great thing about purchasing tires from a Stephen Wade service center is their price match guarantee on all tire brands and price points. Because of their combined buying power, their centers can sell the same tires as their competitors at the same price – and often even better. They also provide a lifetime warranty for tire rotations.

“We have partnerships with manufacturers,” Anderson said. “We can buy at better prices, and we’re able to pass those savings along to customers.”

In addition, the majority of the tires they sell through the manufacturers programs have a nationwide road hazard warranty included.

When it comes to servicing your vehicle, Anderson said that anything customers need for their vehicles can be handled by Stephen Wade’s certified technicians, and the best part is you don’t have to wait around.

With other service centers, people come in for vehicle service and feel stuck, but at Stephen Wade dealerships, they work to make the process easy for customers and ensure nobody ever feels trapped.

“Convenience is the No. 1 value,” Anderson said, noting that customers can just leave their vehicle for service, and the free in-house shuttle service will transport them home, to work or wherever they want within the St. George area. “Leave your vehicle here and go about your day.”

At Stephen Wade, they want everyone to feel welcome while in their service departments or visiting their showrooms. If a customer chooses to wait, the seven Stephen Wade service departments have a variety of amenities to ensure their customers are comfortable and taken care of. Depending on the location, customers may be able to take advance of play areas for children, quiet rooms, comfortable couches, free Wi-Fi, cable television, snacks and sometimes even complimentary coffee.

