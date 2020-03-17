In response to COVID-19 pandemic, TDS offers free internet to low-income families, college students

Photo by WaveBreakMedia/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — TDS Telecommunications LLC has announced plans to support residential customers during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering free broadband access to low-income individuals, families and college students for 60 days.

“As a company, our first priority is the health and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” Drew Petersen, senior vice president of corporate affairs at TDS, said in a press release. “During this difficult time, we want to ensure those who cannot afford broadband services have the essential access they need.”

In addition, TDS signed the Keep America Connected pledge initiated by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai last week.

According to the press release, TDS is adopting all three tenets of the policy related to voice and broadband customers, which include foregoing late payment penalties for customers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, suspending disconnects for customers due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic who fail to pay their bills and opening Wi-Fi hot spots where they maintain them for 60 days.

“We are proud to be associated with this important communications service continuity program and commend the FCC for their proactive attention to public safety during this most difficult time,” Petersen said.

To verify eligibility for this offer, residents will be asked to provide documentation from qualifying programs. For more information, call 1-888-287-8156.

