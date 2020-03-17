Brian Head Resort to close for season amid uncertainty surrounding COVID-19

Conor Reina participates in Brian Head Resort's winter snowboarding school, Brian Head, Utah, Jan. 26, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina

ST. GEORGE — Shortly after announcing they would remain open, Brian Head Resort has decided to shut down operations for the remainder of the season due to the rapidly changing and uncertain conditions surrounding COVID-19.

The resort announced that Tuesday would be the last day of operations following which all skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing and all other mountain operations and services will be closed for the season. No uphill traffic will be allowed after Tuesday.

It was a decision the resort didn’t make lightly.

“This was a not an easy decision for us to make, but given the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in northern Utah and our neighboring states, we felt it was in the best interest of our guests, employees and the local community to close for the season,” Burke Wilkerson, vice president and general manager of Brian Head Resort, said in a press release.

“It is very disappointing for us to end the season early given our current excellent spring skiing conditions and more snow on the way, but we know it is the responsible decision for everyone involved. We want to thank our guests for their continued support and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, especially for those guests traveling from outside of the local area,” Wilkerson said.

Brian Head Town manager Bret Howser said the town supports the resort in their decision to close.

As for the town, Howser said they are doing their best to continue to provide town services while following all the health recommendations from the governor and state and federal health agencies.

Town employees have been instructed to telecommute wherever possible, and public gatherings and event permits have been suspended indefinitely.

Residents are being asked to check the town website or call the town offices at 435-677-2029 with any questions.

