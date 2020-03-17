Driver transported to hospital following crash at Sunset and Dixie Drive

ST. GEORGE — A woman was injured and transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to the crash involving a black Ford Escape and a tan Pontiac four-door passenger car, St. George Police Sgt. Aaron Bergquist said.

Officers arrived to find the driver in the Pontiac was injured, and they were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation and treatment.

“We’re not sure of the extent of the elderly driver’s injuries, but she went to the hospital,” he said.

Additional officers were called in to direct traffic away from the crash.

Bergquist said the Pontiac was heading west on Sunset Boulevard and entered the intersection to make a left-hand turn to head south on Dixie Drive.

Meanwhile, the Ford was heading east on Sunset and continued through the intersection on a green light when it was struck by the Pontiac as it crossed into oncoming traffic to make the turn.

The collision caused heavy damage to both vehicles that were subsequently towed from the intersection. The driver of the Pontiac will be cited for failing to yield on a left-hand turn.

Bergquist reminded drivers they have to yield to oncoming traffic — “that green light doesn’t mean you can go.”

He also said that traffic was lighter than usual so the impact was minimal.

