Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

FEATURE — Church is canceled. The NBA is canceled. My son’s middle school production of “Newsies” is canceled. Heck, even Broadway is canceled. As in, THE Broadway. I’m not complaining about the cancellations. I get it – it’s all about flattening out that curve so when COVID-19 comes to our communities, our health care systems won’t be overwhelmed.

ST. GEORGE — As people prepare to possibly self-isolate in their homes as result of COVID-19, they are beginning to buy up mass amounts of shelf stable and frozen goods.

At Costco in St. George, people were walking out with their carts full while various other grocery stores in St. George and Washington are out of rice and other canned items.

ST. GEORGE — On Saturday, multiple local agencies came together to help set up tent additions onto the Dixie Regional Medical Center emergency room. The tent is a move towards preparedness for the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

ST. GEORGE — A Southern Utah-based photographer who specializes in family portraiture recently received top honors in the Grand Imaging Awards for her portrait of an extended family shot in Snow Canyon State Park.

ST. GEORGE — Despite a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, there has not been the first confirmed case of a patient with COVID-19 in St. George or Southern Utah.

The newspaper said that the first confirmed case in Southern Utah was reported. However, the state has only adjusted its numbers to include St. George resident Mark Jorgensen.

