Southern Nevada Health District reports first death related to COVID-19

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Nevada Health District has reported Clark County’s first death as a result of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to a press release from the health district, the death occurred in a male Clark County resident who was in his 60s. He had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

“This loss of life is a tragedy, and we want to express our condolences to the family,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District, said in the press release. “We must continue to emphasize how important it is to protect those who are most vulnerable to the impacts of the virus and urge our community to support the public health measures and recommendations that are in place.”

The press release further reported a total of 35 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County. The health district did not provide any other details; however, St. George News was able to confirm that Mesquite, Nevada, is not currently reporting any cases.

The announcement from the health district comes on the tail of a St. George News report that, despite an early announcement from the Salt Lake Tribune, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Utah. As of Sunday afternoon, the total confirmed cases in the state are 21.

On Sunday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that all K-12 schools in the state would be closed until at least April 6.

The Southern Nevada Health District continues to offer clinical services to the community. Steps are being taken to ensure clients, patients and staff are protected during service delivery, the press release stated. Additional services are suspended or available online.

More information and updates will be available on the Southern Nevada Health District website.

