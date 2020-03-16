2 men arrested after police find drugs in stolen car

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Two men suspected of using drugs while sitting inside in a stolen car at a convenience store parking lot were arrested Friday.

According to the probable cause affidavits filed in support of the arrests, Patrick Scott Cline, 27, of West Valley City, and Harry Edgar Cline, 28, of Yakima, Washington, were allegedly sitting inside a blue Chevrolet hatchback Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Maverik at 444 Old Highway 91, just off Interstate 15 Exit 62.

After a bystander had called 911 to report suspicious activity by the two men inside the car, police responded to find “a white substance consistent with methamphetamine in plain sight on the passenger side,” according to one of the probable cause statements. Officers reportedly tested the substance and found it to be positive for methamphetamine.

Harry Cline, who was reportedly seated on the passenger side, identified himself by name and provided his date of birth, police said. However, Patrick Cline, who had been sitting in the driver’s seat, was reportedly “belligerent” and refused to provide identification or comply with the officers’ requests. He was initially referred to as “John Doe” on the report until his identity could be confirmed after his arrest.

The arrests were handled separately, with the police reports not indicating how or if the two men are related.

Police checked the license plate number and found it did not match the car. A search of the VIN number revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from West Valley City, the affidavit said.

During their search of the vehicle, officers also reportedly found two glass pipes with residue, nine hypodermic needles, six of which reportedly had residue consistent with heroin, and a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana.

Police also found two hatchets and a knife, along with an iPad that police said was suspected to have been stolen.

Both men were subsequently booked into Iron County Jail, where they face numerous possible charges.

Patrick Cline faces charges of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and receiving a stolen financial transaction card with intent to use, both second-degree felonies. He also faces more than a dozen misdemeanor charges, including interfering with an officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon by a restricted person. He also had two outstanding warrants for previous offenses, according to the charging documents.

Harry Cline, meanwhile, was booked on suspicion of just two misdemeanor charges, one for drug possession and one for possession of paraphernalia.

