Mustang stuck to semi’s gas tank during crash on SR-59

APPLE VALLEY — A young man was transported to the hospital Monday afternoon following a collision on state Route 59 near mile marker 15.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Austin Ipson told St. George News that around 11:30 a.m., a male driving a red Ford Mustang was headed west on SR-59 behind a semitractor-trailer and a few cars when he moved into the opposing lane of eastbound traffic to pass on a dotted yellow line just east of mile marker 15.

“The semitruck was attempting to make a left turn on (Cinder Hill Road),” Ipson said. “The Ford Mustang that was involved was passing traffic in the opposing lanes. As the truck was turning, the Ford Mustang impacted with the gas tank on the semitruck and became attached.”

The semi was able to pull off with the Ford Mustang still attached to the vehicle, he said.

Diesel fuel was leaking from the semi, and the airbags deployed in the Mustang. Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Utah Highway Patrol and Hurricane Rescue and Fire responded to the scene.

Hurricane Valley Fire EMS transported the driver of the Mustang to Dixie Regional Medical Center for minor lacerations to his hands.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Ipson said, “at this point, I think I’ll be issuing a citation for the driver of the Ford Mustang.”

Both vehicles were towed.

Ipson said it’s important to be careful when driving the stretch of road between Hurricane and Hildale as there are many crashes that occur in the area.

