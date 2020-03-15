Megaplex limiting seating, taking other measures for COVID-19 prevention

The marquee of the Sunset Megaplex in St. George, Utah, on Dec. 20, 2019. | Photo by Chris Reed

ST. GEORGE — In response to the evolving COVID-19 health situation, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres is taking proactive steps in the best interest guests and team members.

All Megaplex Theatres will remain open and are making operational adjustments where appropriate.

Megaplex operates three locations in St. George as well as the Cedar Stadium theater in Cedar City and the Stadium 6 in Mesquite, Nevada.

The following adjustments are being implemented effective immediately and will continue until further notice:

Limiting capacity per each auditorium at no more than 75 guests.

Sanitizing each occupied seat between show times.

Refunding pre-purchased guest tickets for any films that have been rescheduled by Hollywood studios.

Scaling back or cancelling freshly prepared and perishable menu items in the food court.

Rescheduling or refunding clients or organizations that are hosting corporate events, business meetings or parties for any group larger than 100 attendees.

Based on the best practices recommended by health safety experts, below are some of the many steps Megaplex is taking to address the situation:

Purchased and added multiple hand sanitizing stations located in prominent areas throughout theatres and event spaces for guest and employee use.

Enhancing nightly deep-cleaning standards and protocols.

Added to the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of high-traffic areas throughout the day.

Wearing gloves and cleaning and sanitizing chairs, armrests and seat trays.

Sanitizing door handles, counters, touch screens at the box office and self-ticketing kiosks, Freestyle Coke machines and railings and other surfaces.

Extra attention to cleaning and sanitizing public restrooms, keeping handles, doors, baby changing stations and faucet handles clean.

Servicing touchless soap dispensers and hand dryers for added protection.

Increased signage to encourage proper handwashing for guests and employees.

Expanding employee training on frequent and proper handwashing technique.

Always wearing gloves while preparing food.

