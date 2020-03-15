Despite report, no confirmed COVID-19 infection in Southern Utah

Photo illustration of the COVID-19,Coronavirus. | Illustration by ktsimage, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Despite a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, there has not been the first confirmed case of a patient with COVID-19 in St. George or Southern Utah.

The newspaper said that the first confirmed case in Southern Utah was reported. However, the state has only adjusted its numbers to include St. George resident Mark Jorgensen.

The current total, as of Sunday afternoon, is 21 diagnosed with the virus living in the state.

Jorgensen, and before him his wife, Jerri, were infected with the virus while on an Asia vacation aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Up until now, Mark was not included in the Utah Department of Health tally of those who have been diagnosed with the virus infection as he was diagnosed while in quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California.

“Well, I guess I’m one of the cool kids now,” Jorgensen told the St. George News.

Jerri was cleared of the virus before departing Japan and has been posting pictures each day on he Facebook page riding around the numerous bike paths of St. George.

Mark, still infected but with no symptoms or ill effects, remains on a state-ordered isolation in his home but is still putting up nightly reports on his Facebook page.

In his report Saturday night, he mention he is still getting threats, including an email blaming him for spreading the virus to the U.S. mainland.

However, there has also been a greater outpouring of support from the community for the Jorgensens, including regular bike partners for Jerri and and several anonymous people leaving heart-shaped get well messages on a door of a home the Jorgensens used to live in that Jerri posted on her Facebook page.

