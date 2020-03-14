Virus prevention has Utah Girl Scouts ending cookie sales early

Written by Fox13Now.com
March 14, 2020
Shelby Wilkey selling Girl Scout Cookies at the St. George Art Festival, St. George, Utah, March 29, 2013. | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News.

SALT LAKE CITY — As parents across the state spend the weekend preparing for a state-wide soft closure of schools, some families are ramping up efforts to get rid of their supplies of Girl Scout Cookies.

Girl Scout Ashley Troop 77 gets ready for a full day of cookie sales. St. George Utah, March 6, 2020 | Photo by David Louis, St. George News

According to fox13now.com, starting Monday, kids will not be going to school and Girl Scout Cookies booths won’t be set up at your local grocery store.

The Girl Scouts of Utah will stop cookie booths one week early, according to their website. Online sales will stay open.

On Friday afternoon, 8-year old Astrid and 9-year old Emeri waived bright pink posters on in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

“Stock up special,” one read. “Last chance,” said the other poster.

“Because of the coronavirus,” Astrid said. “Everybody is so worried about it.”

 In a two-hour span Friday, dozens of people stopped by and in some cases purchased entire cases of cookies.

Written by Lauren Steinbrecher, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station

