Virus prevention has Utah Girl Scouts ending cookie sales early

According to fox13now.com, starting Monday, kids will not be going to school and Girl Scout Cookies booths won’t be set up at your local grocery store.

The Girl Scouts of Utah will stop cookie booths one week early, according to their website . Online sales will stay open.

On Friday afternoon, 8-year old Astrid and 9-year old Emeri waived bright pink posters on in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

“Stock up special,” one read. “Last chance,” said the other poster.

“Because of the coronavirus,” Astrid said. “Everybody is so worried about it.”