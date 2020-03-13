Thunder win 2nd region golf match 1 day before suspension of season announced

Players compete in Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar City, Utah, March 11, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Desert Hills Thunder won their second region girls golf match of the season, posting a team score of 165 on Wednesday.

The event, which was attended by all eight Region 9 schools, was staged on the back nine holes of Cedar Ridge Golf Course, with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s and occasional gusts of wind.

Mayson Sersansie led the way for Desert Hills with a score of 40, just three strokes over par. Teammates Abbie Leitze and Robin Kim each shot a 41, while Kelsey Ranson claimed the Thunder’s fourth spot with a 43.

Coming in second place with a team score of 182 were the Hurricane Tigers, who were paced by Ellie Johnson and Morgan Stout, each of whom scored 42.

Tying for the individual region lead was Dixie High’s Annabelle Millard, who shot a 40 to help the Flyers to a fourth-place team finish.

The event marked the second straight week the Thunder had taken first place. In the season opener March 5 at SunRiver Golf Club in St. George, Desert Hills posted a score of 171, led by Leitze’s even-par 36.

The next scheduled match was scheduled to be an 18-hole event at Green Spring Golf Course in Washington on March 18, but that event and other scheduled matches have been suspended indefinitely as part of a statewide moratorium on high school activities imposed Thursday by the Utah High School Activities Association in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Although the spring sports seasons are on hold until further notice, St. George News / Cedar City News will provide updates as they are announced.

Region 9 girls golf results

Cedar Ridge, March 11 (9 holes)

Desert Hills 165 Hurricane 182 Pine View 185 Dixie 203 Cedar 206 Crimson Cliffs 230 Snow Canyon 232 Canyon View 267

SunRiver, March 5 (9 holes)

Desert Hills 171 Pine View 186 Hurricane 196 Dixie 207 Snow Canyon 222 Cedar 237 Crimson Cliffs 244 Canyon View 259

