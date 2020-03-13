18th annual Mesquite Amateur offers desert, arroyo, vista and canyon play; registration now open

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — During the last week of May, Mesquite Gaming will host the 18th annual Mesquite Amateur, the second largest handicapped amateur tournament in the nation.

According to a press release from Mesquite Gaming, the 54-hole net stroke play tournament – taking place May 25-29 and hosted by the owner of the Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel – allows competitors to play three rounds of tournament golf on some of Mesquite’s scenic and award-winning courses.

Located along the northern edge of the Mojave Desert and near the southern edges of the Great Basin, all six courses provide distinct, challenging styles of desert, arroyo, vista and canyon play.

This year’s field will consist of five divisions, with participants competing against players with a similar handicap, calculated using their low index from Jan. 1 to May 1, 2020. Finalist rankings will be determined by comparing the three-day cumulative score, and the top four participants from each flight will compete in the 18-hole championship round at the CasaBlanca Golf Club on May 29.

“The Mesquite Amateur is always a fun event that offers amateur golfers a competitive setting to play in, while providing them the opportunity to reconnect with other players and enjoy non-golfing events like ‘Cigars Under the Stars,’” Christian Adderson, tournament director for Mesquite Gaming, said in the press release. “Last year we saw more than 640 golfers from around the nation participate in the tournament, and we’re excited to see the field grow this year.”

Golf courses featured in this year’s tournament include CasaBlanca Golf Club, The Palms Golf Club, Falcon Ridge Golf Club, The Canyons at Oasis Golf Club, Conestoga Golf Club and Coral Canyon Golf Club.

The tournament brings in hundreds of players from across the country and has a positive impact on the entire Mesquite community. Each year the tournament brings the community together with the help of more than 60 local volunteers.

Every player that registers will receive a welcome packet with gifts valued at $100; three rounds of golf at three different courses, including a cart and range balls; admission to all special events and nightly dinners; nightly raffle prizes featuring products from TaylorMade, Adidas, Callaway Golf and Mesquite Gaming; and the chance to play in the championship round.

Registration is now open online. Players who register by March 31 will receive early-bird pricing of $525 per player.

For highlights from the 2019 Mesquite Amateur, click here.

About Mesquite Gaming

Mesquite Gaming includes Virgin River Hotel/Casino/Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. It owns and operates The Palms Golf Club and CasaBlanca Golf Club.

Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables, and 70,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit the Mesquite Gaming website or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Event details

What: 18th annual Mesquite Amateur golf tournament.

When: May 25-29, 2020.

Where: Mesquite, Nevada.

For more information or to register, click here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews