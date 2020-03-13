Troopers arrest 2 after meth, heroin, marijuana found in vehicle

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers arrested two people Wednesday after marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin were found in their vehicle.

According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests, a trooper initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 68 on northbound Interstate 15 after observing the vehicle had front window tint of approximately 20 percent light transmittance, which is below the legal limit.

The trooper issued the driver of the vehicle, Kevin Clay Smith, a citation for the window tint, and upon returning to the vehicle to verify the VIN number, noticed a marijuana dispensary bag. The passenger in the vehicle, Taeler Ann Smith, handed the bag to the trooper, who confirmed it contained marijuana. The trooper also determined that neither individual had a medical marijuana card.

Upon being asked for identification, Taeler Smith identified herself to the trooper as Karly Oropreza.

According to the probable cause statement, the trooper found 1 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine in a bag near the passenger seat and 24 grams of heroin in Taeler Smith’s purse.

Both individuals and the vehicle were transported to the Cedar City UHP office for further investigation. The windows measured at 18 percent light transmittance, and Utah law currently allows for 43 percent. Investigators also found a scale with heroin residue and small baggies in the back seat area in addition to a methamphetamine pipe. All drugs and drug paraphernalia were found within reach of both the driver and the passenger.

Investigators also found a pill bottle issued for Suboxone but that contained Xanax pills, the statement said.

The name the passenger originally gave the trooper was found to belong to her sister-in-law, but investigators found Smith’s identification in her purse, along with identification and credit cards with different names.

Neither individual claimed ownership of any of the drugs during interviews, and both were found to have prior charges related to drugs — which escalated charge to first-degree felonies.

Kevin Clay Smith was arrested and booked into the Iron County Jail on Wednesday on charges of two counts of first-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, and two class B misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.

Taeler Ann Smith was also booked into the Iron County Jail on several charges, including two counts of first-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, two counts of third-felony possession of stolen credit cards, one class A misdemeanor false personal information with intent to be another actual person, one class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, one class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana under 1 ounce and one class B misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

