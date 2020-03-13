What’s on the Menu: TwentyFive Main | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Located in the heart of downtown St. George, the aptly named TwentyFive Main café is widely known for their delectable cupcakes, and rightfully so. But this Main Street treasure has so much more to offer, including made-to-order coffee drinks and smoothies and a wide menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items sure to please any palate.

On this episode of “What’s on the Menu,” host Sheldon Demke brings his cousin Jeanne Wolfe to TwentyFive Main to sample some of their other menu offerings … and a few of their cupcakes too.

“What I love about cupcakes is it makes everyone’s day better,” TwentyFive Main’s manager, Lori Legg, said.

Join Sheldon and Jeanne at TwentyFive Main on episode 52 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

According to their website, TwentyFive Main started serving customers in 2008.

Owned by brothers Adam and Jason Legg, their stated goal for the café is to “offer St. George a place to celebrate food, family and friends, art, and music in style, with a commitment to a savory menu, chic décor, and exceptional service in all they do.”

First up on the menu for the family duo was the penne primavera – sauteed and steamed veggies tossed together with penne pasta and topped with creamy in-house alfredo sauce.

“Delicious,” Wolfe said. ” You can’t go wrong with cheese.”

The pair followed the penne with TwentyFive Main’s house margarita pizza featuring a base of creamy alfredo sauce topped with tomatoes, fresh basil, cracked pepper, mozzarella and feta cheese.

Demke said the pizza was probably his favorite dish of the day.

Demke and Wolfe chased the pasta and pizza with a Greek salad full of delicious veggies and the dish’s signature kalamata olives.

But no trip to TwentyFive Main could be complete without indulging in a cupcake (or two or three) so Demke and Wolfe do just that.

But how did they eat them and stay so camera ready? For the answer to that, watch this episode of “What’s on the Menu” for a mind-blowing tip on how to eat cupcakes, and then head to TwentyFive Main to try it for yourself.

What’s on the Menu: 25 Main | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

TwentyFive Main | Website | Facebook.

Location | 25 N. Main St., St. George.

Hours | Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Telephone | 435-628-7110.

