Spring is in the air: Experts at Findlay Hyundai say it’s time for your vehicle’s ‘spring cleaning’

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The days are getting longer, temperatures are getting warmer and even the hummingbirds are flying. It could only mean one thing: Spring is in the air.

For some people, this time of year means an excuse to clean their homes from roof to floor and get into all the neglected nooks and crannies from a long, busy winter. However, the automotive specialists at Findlay Hyundai St. George say it can also be the perfect time to show your vehicles some love and complete some important regular maintenance that is often forgotten.

Clean air equals great performance

Replacing your vehicle’s air filter is critical for it to continue running efficiently and reliably for many years to come. Besides the important job of keeping things like dirt, bugs and other road debris out of the engine, a clean filter can improve a vehicle’s emissions, extend its life and lead to better fuel economy.

Findlay Hyundai St. George service expert Koa Tomerlin said if your engine filter appears to be dirty, it should be changed out immediately for a new one.

“Chances are you’re losing up to 20% more fuel economy,” he said.

With the increased pollen of spring and the heavy dust from living in the desert, your air filter should be checked at least with every oil change.

Check your windshield wiper blades

One of the most important and most often overlooked items of regular maintenance is replacing the vehicle’s windshield wiper blades, and with Southern Utah’s typically hotter temperatures, they can take a genuine beating.

As a general rule, wiper blades should be changed about every six months, but if they are not functioning properly, it may be necessary to change them out sooner. In adverse weather conditions like snow and rain, the safety of you and your passengers could depend on it.

With minimal use, it is possible they may last as long as a year, but Tomerlin said if your wiper blades are exhibiting signs of wear, it is probably a good idea to have them changed out with new ones.

“If your windshield wipers are streaking or corroded from the wonderful hot sun we have here in St. George, chances are you need windshield wipers,” he said.

Time for a new vehicle?

If you’re thinking about something bigger than just maintenance, Findlay Hyundai sales consultant Ryan Powell said the new year could be a signal you are ready to slide into a new vehicle, and purchasing one of the new 2020 models they have available comes with some great added benefits.

“If you purchase a new 2020 Hyundai, you get three years or 36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance,” he said.

For buyers looking for a used vehicle, Hyundai’s certified pre-owned vehicle program is designed to ensure every customer is satisfied with their purchase. Each vehicle undergoes an extensive 173-point inspection to address any potential mechanical or safety issues before it is ready for sale.

In addition, every Hyundai certified pre-owned vehicles includes a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report and a 10-year unlimited mileage roadside service guarantee with travel interruption reimbursement.

“Our CPO (certified pre-owned) program not only adds value to your car, but with our 173-point inspection, you can drive away with confidence,” Powell said.

Findlay Hyundai is located 1405 S. Sunland Drive, St. George. For more information, call 888-770-1870 or visit the website.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

