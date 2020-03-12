At Lion’s Gate Recovery, they leave the light on and door open for anyone ready to fight addiction

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Lion’s Gate Recovery opened its doors less than three years ago, and already they’ve had a tremendous impact on the lives of many. Their curriculum and the dedicated team behind it stand out as a truly unique program.

It’s been reported that over 70% of the clients who complete their entire program stay substance-free long term. There is no secret to this success, as its easily visible due to their dedication to the cause and their impact in the community. Lion’s Gate Recovery has a carefully designed program that promotes consistent growth both within their program and after.

This local company has well-established roots in the recovery community and actively contributes. When the majority of the staff are also actively in recovery, it creates a nurturing environment of understanding and compassion. Knowing first hand what clients have been through, the team at Lion’s Gate Recovery can relate and empathize in a way that lets their expertise be more effective.

Setting the standard for inpatient and outpatient drug treatment centers, Lion’s Gate is a bright light for those who need shelter from the darkness of substance use.

Residential treatment: Building a foundation of recovery

Residential treatment provides more than just a safe haven from a toxic environment. The residential setting provides a culture in which an individual with substance use disorder can begin the processes of healing and rebuilding. At Lion’s Gate Recovery, the clinical team works passionately to facilitate a culture of accountability and personal responsibility.

Therapists and staff recognize trauma and encourage healthy behaviors that build self-worth. Breaking down the self-destructive habits that fuel and enable substance use disorder is the difficult process clients undergo within the residential environment.

The comprehensive inpatient residential program also consists of a wide variety of activities that reinforce core clinical values, as well as family group, which is one of the keystones of the clinical program. Activities range from yoga to jujitsu, where clients exercise instrumental values they are learning clinically.

Family group is specialized for both individuals in treatment and their families. In this setting, trauma can be processed with the oversight of the clinical team. The endeavor of rebuilding an individual is impossible without their own involvement. The willingness and desire to live substance-free has to be their own idea. As one of the clinical team stated, “the caterpillar must break out of its cocoon on its own.”

Residential treatment is more than a refuge from the dangers of substance use; it is a culture comprising tools necessary to succeed in recovery.

Day treatment: balance

Day treatment is the next step a client takes after completing the residential program. After the foundational aspects of recovery have been well established, they are put into real-life practice. Day treatment is the bridge to the real world, where clients are learning to get the experience of living in recovery for the first time

This means getting part-time jobs, paying rent at sober living, managing time, paying bills and truly creating a new life for themselves. Clients spend 30 hours per week meeting in group therapy to process the adjustment back to the real world.

One of the primary goals the team has in day treatment is to ensure clients do not forget that their recovery comes first above all else. If the foundation of recovery begins to crack due to added stress it cannot support, there is no way they can balance their life and, more importantly, stay substance-free. There is still more healing for clients to do and day treatment focuses on all aspects of life and how to roll into the change that life inevitably brings.

Clients are able to hold each other accountable while forming healthy relationships with each other and the recovery community. They are encouraged to continue the activities they participated in while in residential treatment. Though the act of balancing life with this new way of living can be tricky at times, the safety net that day treatment supplies gives individuals the resources to fall back on when times get difficult.

Sober living & intensive outpatient services

After getting the practice of recovery-life application in the real world, sober living and intensive outpatient treatment serves as the launching pad for the individual into a new life. The program is designed to educate on life skills that will last a lifetime.

This part of the treatment process is only nine hours a week. This allows individuals to get full-time jobs and get immersed in the recovery community. The sober living environment is that of a team, each member pulling their weight to help themselves and the person beside them. The approach to this phase of treatment is a mentor role, as staff takes a personal interest in the genuine interests of each individual to help nurture healthy habits, hobbies and activities to further reinforce a life of recovery.

With weekly house meetings on Sundays, clients are able to check in with each other now that they have grown to the point where they help and hold each other accountable. Connected with the clinical team, this phase of treatment is reapplying the pressure of modern stress as they pertain to the individual’s recovery lifestyle.

The amazing work that Lion’s Gate Recovery does can help the client differentiate which aspects of that lifestyle no longer serve a purpose in recovery. The adjustment also allows staff to help teach life skills that the individuals may have ignored while using substances. It gives crucial oversight and care that creates the confidence for individuals to truly live substance-free.

Success in recovery

Lion’s Gate Recovery is dedicated to giving individuals the tools to break free from their own addiction and substance use. Not only do they have a comprehensive clinical program but also the real-life experience to give their team a revolutionary approach to a substance use disorder. Clients who complete the Lion’s Gate program know they have a family that is always there for them. Occasionally graduates will revisit the outpatient therapy group to get regrounded after dealing with some stressful situations in life.

Lion’s Gate Recovery understands that the fight against substance use is lifelong. For that reason, they leave the light on and the door open to those who just need to check in and see some familiar supporting faces.

People in recovery helping people find recovery is the unity that makes Lion’s Gate clients successful.

Written by SHANE P. CURRIN, Lion’s Gate Recovery.

Resources

Lion’s Gate Recovery: Website | Facebook | 24/7 telephone line 866-471-9476.

