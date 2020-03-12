Coronavirus prompts closure of Disneyland ahead of spring break

Stock image | Photo by Yobro10/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern Utah families planning a trip to Disneyland for spring break will need to reschedule, as the popular Southern California theme park has announced its closure in response to the coronavirus effective Saturday.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order, and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” the resort said in a news release.

The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements and Downtown Disney will remain open. The resort plans to monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies.

Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.

Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. Contact the Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at 714-520-5050.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.