LDS church cancels services worldwide as COVID-19 pandemic continues

A family leaves the St. George East Stake Center following church sercives, St. George, Utah, Jan, 5, 2020 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday afternoon it is temporarily suspending all church meetings worldwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Beginning immediately, all public gatherings of church members are being temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice,” according to a letter from the church’s First Presidency and Quorum of Twelve Apostles.

As of Thursday, stake conferences, leadership conferences and other large gatherings are being canceled. Regular public worship services, including sacrament meeting, are also suspended. All branch, stake and ward activities are also to cease for the time being.

Essential leadership meetings are asked to be conducted through technology as possible. Specific questions may be referred to local church leaders, the letter states. The letter also states that direction related to other matters will be provided.

Local leaders are also encouraged to find ways to make the sacrament available to church members at least once a month.

Church members are also asked to care for one another at this time and to “follow the savior’s example to bless and lift others.”

“We bear our witness of the Lord’s love during this time of uncertainty,” the church’s top leaders stated. “He will bless you to find joy as you do your best to live the gospel of Jesus Christ in every circumstance.”

The church’s upcoming General Conference, set for early April, has not been canceled, but will continue remotely through technological means, according to church officials.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.