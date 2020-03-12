Orthodontics is more than braces; a gleaming smile brings success, more happiness in life

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Orthodontics is more than just about braces. A great smile can improve self-esteem and self-confidence and open doors you never imagined possible.

Dr. Brandon Burke of Best of Southern Utah winner Burke + Beckstrom Orthodontics said there are many reasons for maintaining a healthy smile. A confident smile is infectious, and the more confidence a person has, the better they tend to do in life. Burke told St. George News the reality is that people with a beautiful smile are more likely to be successful than those with crooked teeth.

“Straight teeth make people perceive you as smarter, a better leader, more capable of tackling difficult tasks,” he said.

Besides a higher overall confidence, Burke said an award-winning smile can also promote a healthy immune system. Keeping up with dental care can also significantly cut down on many different health issues such as cancer and heart disease.

Some of the other many benefits listed on the Burke + Beckstrom website include the following:

Reducing stress — Happiness and confidence can lead to stronger relationships, and all of these things contribute to keeping stress levels low.

— Happiness and confidence can lead to stronger relationships, and all of these things contribute to keeping stress levels low. Saving money — Maintaining a good smile cuts down on cavities, root canals, the possible need for dentures and many other dental services that can result in large bills over the years.

— Maintaining a good smile cuts down on cavities, root canals, the possible need for dentures and many other dental services that can result in large bills over the years. Building better daily habits in general — As you maintain one area of your body, you will begin to maintain others. And this extends beyond the physical. Very often, as a person improves one area in their life, they begin to look for improvements to make elsewhere.

At Burke + Beckstrom, they know that keeping that healthy smile is important to everyone, and their entire team is on the patient’s side. Using the latest technology, knowledge, skills and years of experience, Burke and his colleague Dr. Beckstrom strive to help all their patients “Smile Forward” with confidence.

And it’s obvious by their patients’ responses that they are succeeding in these endeavors. “Patient,” “kind,” “amazing staff” and “super friendly” are just few of the comments patients have made about the dedicated staff. Burke said it is an honor to know how much they mean to the community.

“We are honored and humbled to have recently won Best of Southern Utah in orthodontics,” he said.

With locations in St. George, Cedar City, Delta and most recently, Santa Clara, quality care is always close by, and they guarantee the most comfortable experience and the best products and solutions for all ages of patients. Plus, they are the largest provider of Invisalign, something which Burke said could be provided for as low as $99 per month, interest free.

“With insurance, you may only have to pay for half of your orthodontic treatment,” he said, “and if you’re on Medicaid, you pay nothing.”

Burke said not to wait for a dentist to make a referral to see a specialist, as a small problem can rapidly turn into a major issue.

“Don’t wait for your dentist to refer you to the orthodontist,” he said. “You don’t need a referral to see us, and sometimes dentists don’t make the referral until something big needs to be fixed. Instead, take action early to prevent these big problems from ever developing.”

For more information, visit the Burke + Beckstrom website or call 435-673-3334 to schedule a free consultation. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Resources

St. George location | Address: 446 S. Mall Drive No. 100, St. George | Telephone: 435-673-3334 | Website.

Santa Clara location | Address: 1100 N. Canyon View Drive, Santa Clara | Telephone: 435-628-6200 | Website.

Cedar City location | Address: 1751 W. Royal Hunter Drive, Cedar City | Telephone: 435-294-3633 | Website.

Delta location | Address:86 White Sage Avenue, Delta, | Telephone: 435-862-7374 | Website.

