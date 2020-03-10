October 15, 1931 — March 4, 2020

Our wonderful mother and grandmother, Joyce Hazel Crowton Stringham, 88, passed away March 4, 2020, in Hurricane, Utah.

Joyce was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Wayne Joseph Crowton and Pearl Corinne Blasius Crowton. She had a happy childhood as a cherished only child.

She married Henry D. Moyle, Jr. on Dec. 5, 1953. Married for 25 years, they raised five children together in Switzerland (while dad was serving as a young mission president) on Comanche Drive and in Holladay, Utah. On Nov. 20, 1981, she married Bruce Martin Stringham. In 1993, she and Bruce moved to St. George, Utah where they spent the remainder of their 33 happy years of marriage until Bruce passed away on June 8, 2014. She missed him terribly these last five and a half years.

We will forever cherish all the memories of our mother and grandmother. She encompassed the qualities of warmth, concern, thoughtfulness, caring, peace, tranquility, safety and comfort. Her home always had a warm, comforting ambiance. She was always available when we needed a listening ear. Four words that best describe her are caring, witty, adventurous and talented. This lady could decorate and put on dinner parties like no other, and her paintings were amazing. Her waffles will go down in history as the best ever! Two qualities she most wanted to exhibit to her family were strength in the gospel and courage in life. She was not only beautiful on the outside, but on the inside as well. She reached out to others and loved them. When you were with her you were the most important person in the world. The gospel of Jesus Christ, oil painting, interior decorating, being at the Duck Creek cabin with Bruce and spending time with her family and her amazing friends brought her the most joy in life.

Joyce is survived by her children: Michelle (Brent) Christensen, John (DeAnn) Moyle, Anne Marie (David) Wheeler, Linda (Kevin) Smith and Henry (Natalie) Moyle. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren and their spouses and 27 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. She also leaves behind many, many dearly loved friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Green Valley Stake Center, 511 S. Valley View Drive, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.