May 24, 1977 — March 8, 2020

Jeremy Travis Bartlett, 42, died March 8, 2020, of injuries sustained when he was hit by a car in St. George, Utah. He was born May 24, 1977, in Riverside, California to Russell Travis Bartlett and Debra Sue Livingston Bartlett. Jeremy married Claudia Ancieta Valderrama. They had two children together, but they later divorced.

Jeremy spent his first 16 years in Hemet, California then moved with his family to Santa Clara, Utah. He attended Pineview High School and Dixie State University. He loved to hike, fish, bicycle and spend time outdoors with his children.

Jeremy was an organ donor, providing a selfless gift of life to others upon his death.

He is survived by his parents Russ and Debbie; children, Tirsa Snyder (Collin Gibb) of Santa Clara and Travis Bartlett and Jacob Bartlett of St. George; brothers, Nate Bartlett (Courtney) of Severn, Maryland, Micah Bartlett, and David Bartlett (Kelly Mottinger) of St. George; and sisters, Christine Beers and Alicia Farnsworth (Garrett Taylor), of St. George.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Snow Canyon First Ward, 1184 N. Dixie Downs Road, St. George, Utah Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.