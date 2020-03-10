Rollover on state Route 56 sends 4 to the hospital

Aftermath of the rollover on state Route 56, Cedar City, March 9, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Colter Bentley, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Four people were transported to Cedar City Hospital following a rollover Monday evening on state Route 56.

Just after 6 p.m., a red 2001 Chevrolet two-door sports sedan with four occupants was heading west on State Route 56 near mile marker 40 when they drifted over into the oncoming lane. The car then overcorrected back to the right shoulder, lost control and rolled, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer said.

“The car came to rest on its top,” he said.

The car was being driven by a woman who Bauer said appeared to be in her 20s, and she was accompanied by two men and another woman.

Utah Highway Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the call, and all four occupants were transported to the Cedar City Hospital.

“We don’t suspect any drugs or alcohol – probably just became distracted somehow,” Bauer said. “That’s what we have to go back to the hospital and talk to them about and find out what distracted them.”

None of the injuries were life-threatening, he said.

“One of them had neck injuries, possible head trauma. And one had some pretty severe lacerations on her arm, but nothing life-threatening,” Bauer said.

Life Flight lifted off initially, but once responders arrived on scene and were able to assess the occupants, Life Flight was canceled, he said.

The car was towed. No citations have been issued at the time of this report.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.