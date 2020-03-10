Ask a Local Expert: Does hospice care mean giving up?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — While there is an element of hospice where patients and families are prepared for the inevitable physical end of their journey, it does not necessarily mean it is about giving up on life now.

In fact, patient care coordinator and nurse Janice Millette at Sun Tree Home Health & Hospice says that when a patient accepts a referral to hospice care, it means they have chosen to make the quality of their remaining life a priority.

Preparation for the physical dying process is an important part of life, Millette said, but the goal of hospice to actually to reduce physical pain, create emotional well-being and enhance spiritual peace. At Sun Tree Hospice, their dedicated team of caring visiting nurses, social workers, chaplains, personal care workers, physicians, pharmacists and volunteers accomplish this in several key areas.

“The goal of each one (team member) is to help make this process easier for you,” Millette explained, adding that she has had many families and patients that wish they would have called sooner for help. She said over 50% of people who use hospice end up only using it for two days to a week.

“They felt an overwhelming sense of peace and reduced stress once they did call,” she said. “In my 22 years in the hospice industry, I have seen the blessing of hospice care countless times in the lives of families dealing with serious illness, and these families have lived better lives with whatever time they had left.”

At Sun Tree Home Health & Hospice, they are dedicated to helping people continue to live at home and in the community, to live life to its fullest with dignity and comfort and to live more connected to family, friends and faith.

“We are happy to go over all your options and answer any questions you may have about hospice.”

