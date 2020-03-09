July 15, 1934 — February 29, 2020

Toni R. Matthews returned to her heavenly home on Feb. 29, 2020, in Cedar City, Utah. Toni was born on July 15, 1934, in Rochester, New York. Her parents were Francis P. and Marion J. Pagnella.

She spoke often of her wonderful upbringing. She was influenced highly by her father’s musical talents as he led community bands in Rochester marching on important holidays and to raise funds for worthy causes. Toni served as the majorette dancing and twirling her baton in front of the band. She often said, “I have had a good life!”

Toni moved to Ivins, Utah from Mill City, Oregon with her second husband Wayne Matthews in 2002. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many responsibilities in her local ward and in the temple. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia Tirpak, Jennifer Jones and Jonathan Hesse. Her sister Jane Phillips and brother Dixon Pagnella. She has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 290 E. 1060 South Ivins, Utah 84738.