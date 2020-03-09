Robert A. Michie

April 2, 1948 — March 5, 2020

Robert Ariel Michie, 71, of Washington, Utah passed away March 5, 2020, peacefully within his home and surrounded by his ever-loving family. He battled with diabetes the majority of his life. After beginning dialysis nearly two years prior and enduring many accompanying illnesses, he was able to peacefully take his last breath and go directly from the arms of his loved ones here on earth to the arms of his loving son that has waited so patiently for the past 26 years to wrap his arms around his dad.

Bob was born April 2, 1948, in Salt Lake City, Utah. His parents were Ariel Michie and Anna May Hardman. He was raised in Ioka and Roosevelt, Utah where he developed a love for any and all vegetables from his dad’s large garden. Upon graduating from Union High School in 1966, Bob served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he was called to the Southern States mission. Immediately following his return from his mission, he attended Dixie State College in St. George, Utah.

It was here that he met and married the love of his life, Lail Rae Wilkinson. The two were sealed together for time and all eternity in the St. George Temple on Dec. 12, 1969. Throughout their 50 years together they had eight children of their own and an open-door policy to anyone in need of a roof over their head and a warm home-cooked meal. They also gained a foster daughter Tammy Chee through the Indian placement program.

Bob never sought out attention or recognition but was oftentimes the recipient of various awards and honors where his hard work, determination, loyalty and commitment could not go unnoticed. Bob received frequent recognition for his work within the Boy Scouts of America program, in which, under his leadership, he was able to see 100% of his scouts receive the Eagle Scout awards. Bob worked as an electrician for 18 years at Wilkinson Electric and entered the world of real estate in 1988 where he would find himself the recipient of countless awards and recognition.

Among his achievement, one he would consider to be of great importance would come in 2013 when he and his sweetheart were called to serve together in the Lubbock, Texas mission. It was here where he served as the Branch President in Fort Stockton.

Bob is survived by his sweetheart, Lail Rae; children: Lisa (Allen) Riggs, Shay (Steven) Ruesch, Mike Michie, Greg (Jami) Michie, David (Renae) Michie, Kristi (Clayton) Parry, Scot Michie, Tammy Chee (Skeet) Laughing; brother, Dan (Jennifer) Michie; 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and will be missed dearly by every one of them.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Sean Michie; parents, Ariel and Anna May Michie; and brother, Thomas Ray Michie.

Funeral services will be held at the Sienna Hills Chapel at 1500 E. Ridgeview Drive, Washington, Utah on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah and on Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Sienna Hills Chapel. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery.

The family would like to express our deepest appreciation to everybody who made a contribution helping to meet Bob’s needs not only during the past couple weeks but throughout this past year as Bob had faced a multitude of setbacks. He often expressed in humility how grateful he was for everything that was done for him ranging from a note, visit from a friend including lunch and movie dates, phone call to check in on him, meals brought into the house, neighbors who stepped in and took on a multitude of house projects, to those that helped meet his daily physical needs. Although this past year has been a whirlwind of one foot forward, five feet back, the blessings we have experienced as a result are countless and immeasurable.

A fund has been set up to help with expenses incurred at this time. If you wish to donate you can do so at Cache Valley Bank for Lail Rae Michie.

