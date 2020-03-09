Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Defense attorney Trevor Terry gives impassioned closing argument during bar shooting trial at 5th District Court, St. George, Utah, Mar. 6, 2020 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8.

ST. GEORGE — Around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday night, a group of juveniles were traveling east on Boulder Springs Road in the Bloomington Hills area when one of the juveniles hit the curb and was ejected from his dirt bike.

ST. GEORGE — Prosecutor Jerry Jaeger told the jury Bronson Joseph Flynn was guilty of murder when he shot and killed 34-year-old Spencer Maluafiti Tafua at the One and Only bar in 2018 — and the jury agreed.

ST. GEORGE — Around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, search and rescue was called to an area off state Route 9 in La Verkin.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints’ largest investment fund had nearly $38 billion in stocks and mutual funds at the end of 2019, according to a filing that sheds new light on the faith’s finances.

SPRINGDALE — Zion National Park visitors may only access Zion Canyon via the shuttle service and access to private vehicles will not reopen until November.

