Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by or for St. George News
March 9, 2020
Defense attorney Trevor Terry gives impassioned closing argument during bar shooting trial at 5th District Court, St. George, Utah, Mar. 6, 2020 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Dirt bike accident in Bloomington Hills sends teen to hospital 

The site of a dirt bike accident where a teenager was ejected and sustained injuries. In the Bloomington Hills neighborhood of St. George, Utah on March 7, 2020. | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday night, a group of juveniles were traveling east on Boulder Springs Road in the Bloomington Hills area when one of the juveniles hit the curb and was ejected from his dirt bike.

Read complete story here.

Jury returns guilty verdict on bar murder before packed courtroom with 7 bailiffs standing guard

L-R: Joseph Flynn and defense attorney Trevor Terry stand as the verdict is read in bar shooting trial in 5th District Court, St. George, Utah, Mar. 6, 2020 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Prosecutor Jerry Jaeger told the jury Bronson Joseph Flynn was guilty of murder when he shot and killed 34-year-old Spencer Maluafiti Tafua at the One and Only bar in 2018 — and the jury agreed.

Read complete story here.

Injured motorcyclist flown to Dixie Regional after falling into a ravine

File photo shows a Life Flight helicopter on Sand Mountain, Washington County, Utah, September 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, search and rescue was called to an area off state Route 9 in La Verkin.

Read complete story here.

Report says Latter-day Saints church has $38 billion in investment fund

The Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Oct. 4, 2019 | Associated Press file photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints’ largest investment fund had nearly $38 billion in stocks and mutual funds at the end of 2019, according to a filing that sheds new light on the faith’s finances.

Read complete story here.

Mandatory shuttle service in Zion Canyon back in operation 

Shuttles for access into Zion Canyon, Springdale, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Zion National Park Service, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Zion National Park visitors may only access Zion Canyon via the shuttle service and access to private vehicles will not reopen until November.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to news@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!