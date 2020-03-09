In midst of coronavirus outbreak, Intermountain Healthcare institutes new visitor restrictions

Undated photo illustration. | Photo by Business Wire/Associated Press, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As one part of the response to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, Intermountain Healthcare instituted a new visitor restriction policy starting Monday.

According to a Facebook post from Intermountain, these restrictions are modeled from guidance offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well the Utah Department of Health.

“This restriction is being put in place for the safety of you, our patients, caregivers and community,” the Facebook post stated.

The following restrictions are now in effect until further notice:

If you are sick, please do not visit or accompany a patient, and do not enter the facility except to seek care for yourself.

Only two visitors or companions of a patient may visit at a time, and we strongly discourage any visitors or companions under the age of 18.

There will be no visitors allowed to patients who have confirmed or possibly have COVID-19.

Please wash your hands or use alcohol sanitizer before and after leaving a patient room, exam room and a facility.

Speak with a nurse or receptionist about expectations and special circumstances.

Intermountain Healthcare officials fielded multiple questions regarding this new policy on the Facebook post, which can be found here.

The announcement from Intermountain comes after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency on Friday, noting that the executive order is part of the state’s preparedness plan and “comes at the unanimous recommendation of the Utah COVID-19 Task Force.”

Additionally, the state of Utah, through the Utah Department of Health, has set up a website and hotline to provide information on the COVID-19 coronavirus as well as a hotline for those who suspect they may have the virus.

The website, at coronavirus.utah.gov, provides up-to-the minute information on the spread of the virus in the state as well as educational information on how to prevent getting the virus and how to deal with it if you are infected. It also includes information for health care providers.

A free phone hotline, 800-456-7707, has also been set up for anyone who is worried they may have the COVID-19 virus or exhibiting symptoms.

Health care providers evaluating a patient for suspected COVID-19 coronavirus infection are asked to contact the Utah Department of Health immediately at 888-EPI-UTAH (374-8824).

