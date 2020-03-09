Man dies after being struck by car in St. George

Stock image | Photo by Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 42-year-old man died after being struck by a car near the intersection of 100 South and 700 East Saturday night.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkins told St. George News that at approximately 10 p.m., a 61-year-old driving a yellow 2004 Toyota Corolla was heading west on 100 South toward a green light. Just before the intersection, 42-year-old Jeremy Bartlett was crossing the road about a hundred feet away from the crosswalk and was struck by the Corolla.

“It was pretty dark right there because the cemetery’s on both sides,” she said. “He didn’t cross on the crosswalk, when the driver came through and didn’t see him and struck him.”

Witnesses on scene said the driver was not speeding or making any traffic violations, Atkins said.

The driver of the Corolla called for help, and St. George Police, St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the call.

Bartlett was found in the street not breathing and without a pulse. A St. George police officer started CPR on Bartlett and was then joined by a second officer to assist in life-saving efforts.

Oxygen was administered via an Ambu bag, and the officers continued the CPR and controlled the bleeding until the medics arrived, she said.

Gold Cross Ambulance transported Bartlett to Dixie Regional Medical Center where he was put on life support.

“From the sounds of it, the injuries were too severe to sustain life,” Atkins said. “He was on life support until the next of kin was available.”

The damage to the vehicle was on the driver’s side windshield and front bumper. No citations have been issued at this time.

“It’s standard protocol for us to do a blood draw on those kinds of crashes, and so our driver consented to that, consented to a blood draw, just to make sure he wasn’t impaired,” she said.

The investigation is still open at this time.

