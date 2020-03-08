Dixie State men’s basketball earns at-large bid into NCAA Division II national tournament

Colorado Mesa at Dixie State, St. George, Utah, March 7, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Trailblazers, who finished the season 23-7 overall, earned the No. 3 seed in the south central region of the NCAA Division II national tournament. No. 1 seeded West Texas A&M (32-1) will host the regional tournament in Canyon, Texas that will start March 13.

The seedings were announced Sunday night on the Division II selection show. The Trailblazers earned the at-large bid despite a tough loss in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament semifinals against Colorado Mesa.

The No. 3 seeded Trailblazers will take on fellow RMAC opponent No. 6 Colorado School of Mines (22-10) on March 13.

Dixie State fell in overtime at home to the Orediggers, 79-80. on Jan. 4.

If Dixie State beats Mines, they will advance on to the second round where they will play the winner of No. 2 St. Edwards and No. 7 Dallas Baptist.

