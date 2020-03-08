Traffic Alert: Accident causes back-up on northbound I-15 before SR-9

March 8, 2020
ST. GEORGE — An accident that left a vehicle laying on its side has caused a two- to three-mile backup on the northbound Interstate 15 through the Washington City area.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the two left lanes are being blocked. The backup begins from just before the state Route 9 junction and stretches at least a mile beyond Washington Parkway to around mile marker 10 and the Green Springs exit.

As of 2:30 p.m., authorities said the lanes have been reopened. However, the backup extends beyond mile marker 11 to the portion of the I-15 near the Red Cliffs Mall.

 

 

