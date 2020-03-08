State sets up website, hotline for information and questions on COVID-19 coronavirus

Photo illustration of the COVID-19,Coronavirus. | Illustration by ktsimage, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The state of Utah, through the Utah Department of Health, has set up a website and hotline to provide information on the COVID-19 coronavirus as well as a hotline for those who suspect they may have the virus.

The website, at coronavirus.utah.gov, provides up-to-the minute information on the spread of the virus in the state as well as educational information on how to prevent getting the virus and how to deal with it if you are infected. It also includes information for health care providers.

A free phone hotline has also been set up for anyone who is worried they may have the COVID-19 virus or exhibiting symptoms. The number can be reached at 800-456-7707

Health care providers evaluating a patient for suspected COVID-19 coronavirus infection are asked to contact the Utah Department of Health immediately at 888-EPI-UTAH (374-8824).

