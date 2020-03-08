Mandatory shuttle service in Zion Canyon back in operation

Shuttles for access into Zion Canyon, Springdale, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Zion National Park Service, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Zion National Park visitors may only access Zion Canyon via the shuttle service and access to private vehicles will not reopen until November.

The shuttles will operate through November and take visitors from the Visitor Center through the canyon, making nine stops along the way. The shuttle service also makes nine stops through the town of Springdale. The scenic drive through the canyon will be closed to private vehicles while the shuttles are running.

To ride the free park shuttle, leave your vehicle at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center. Be aware that parking at the Visitor Center will fill up every day. If it is full when you arrive, plan on parking in Springdale and taking the free town shuttle to the Visitor Center.

Visitors should be aware that The Weeping Rock Trail, Hidden Canyon Trail and Observation Point Trail are closed due to rockfall damage. These closures are indefinite at this time. Lower Emerald Pools Trail is closed for trail repairs and is projected to reopen this spring, according to a National Park Service alert.

Starting Saturday, shuttles in the main Zion canyon will depart from the Visitor Center beginning at 7 a.m. The last bus will leave the Visitor Center at 7:30 p.m., and the last bus returning from the end of the route at the Temple of Sinawava will leave at 8:15 p.m. to head back to the Visitor Center. Shuttles will leave the Visitor Center every seven minutes from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Visitors should not feel the need to run to catch a shuttle. In general, there will be shuttle buses arriving at every stop every 7-10 minutes.

Shuttle schedules will change due to season, so it’s always encouraged for visitors to check the current schedule, which can be found posted at shuttle stops, park visitor centers and on the map and guide.

Visitors are encouraged to prepare for winter weather conditions during this time of year. Snow or icy conditions could delay shuttle operations. Visitors should be prepared for winter driving conditions during their travels. Trails in the park can be icy, and most wilderness routes are covered in deep snow.

Don’t forget to bring your park entry receipt or interagency pass to reenter the park as well as water, sun protectant, walking shoes, water and snacks, flashlight, camera and map. Visitors should be reminded that pets are not allowed on the shuttle. Smoking, eating and bringing any beverage other than water on the shuttle are also not allowed.

The shuttle service will also be back in service during the December holiday season.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.