Injured motorcyclist flown to Dixie Regional after falling into a ravine

ST. GEORGE — Around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, search and rescue was called to an area off state Route 9 in La Verkin.

A motorcycle group was trail riding when one of the members, a male, fell into a ravine. Search and rescue was able to get to the scene using ATVs and an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter to access the group and extricate the injured motorcyclist to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

“We had a motorcycle group that was riding and one wrecked,” Washington County Emergency Operations Center Director Jason Whipple said. “He fell down into this ravine and onto a cliff. He sustained some injuries and was flown out on a helicopter.”

Hurricane Fire Department paramedics and rescuers, search and rescue and law enforcement officials all responded to the incident and were on scene.

