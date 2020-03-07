Injured motorcyclist flown to Dixie Regional after falling into a ravine

Written by Ryne Williams
March 7, 2020
File photo shows a Life Flight helicopter on Sand Mountain, Washington County, Utah, September 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, search and rescue was called to an area off state Route 9 in La Verkin.

A motorcycle group was trail riding when one of the members, a male, fell into a ravine. Search and rescue was able to get to the scene using ATVs and an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter to access the group and extricate the injured motorcyclist to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

“We had a motorcycle group that was riding and one wrecked,” Washington County Emergency Operations Center Director Jason Whipple said. “He fell down into this ravine and onto a cliff. He sustained some injuries and was flown out on a helicopter.”

Hurricane Fire Department paramedics and rescuers, search and rescue and law enforcement officials all responded to the incident and were on scene.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ryne Williams was a Scholar-Athlete, earning CCAA Second Team All-Conference honors while playing Basketball at San Francisco State University. He is a graduate of the University's College of Liberal and Creative Arts where he double majored in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and History. A former host for the campus radio station, KSFS, Ryne previously worked for the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Raiders flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.

Email: rwilliams@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!