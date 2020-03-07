Dirt bike accident in Bloomington Hills sends teen to hospital

Written by Ryne Williams
March 7, 2020

ST. GEORGE — Around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday night, a group of juveniles were traveling east on Boulder Springs Road in the Bloomington Hills area when one of the juveniles hit the curb and was ejected from his dirt bike. The juvenile then flew into a group of landscaping rocks and suffered injuries that caused bleeding.

The juvenile is believed to be between the ages of 16 and 17 years old.

The site of a dirt bike accident where a teenager was ejected and sustained injuries. In the Bloomington Hills neighborhood of St. George, Utah on March 7, 2020. | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

“For whatever reason he hit the curb, went off his dirt bike and hit some landscaping rocks along the sidewalk which caused some serious injuries,” St. George Police Department Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

After sustaining the injuries, a member of the neighborhood stopped and helped try to stop the bleeding while emergency medical services and fire were en route to the scene.

“He’s been transported to the hospital and he’s being treated there right now,” Atkin said.

Atkin said that the accident was not a result of the other juveniles in the group. The accident reconstruction team was on scene to investigate and the speed of the vehicles was unknown.

The extent of the juvenile’s injuries are unknown at this time but Atkin did confirm that he was wearing a helmet.

