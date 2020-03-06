Region 9 girls golf recap: Desert Hills wins first tournament to open region play

ST. GEORGE — The Thunder finished in first place at Sun River golf course on Thursday to win the opening tournament of the Region 9 girls golf season. Desert Hills shot 171 on the day to get the win while Pine View scored 186 to take second.

Abby Leitze led the Thunder shooting a 36, which was the top score on the day individually. The Thunder had five players finish in the top 10.

The Panthers were led by Kenzi Owen, who shot a 39. Hurricane finished in third place with a team score of 196 and Dixie finished in fourth, shooting 207 on the day.

Next week the cedar Reds host the Region 9 tournament which will be played at Cedar Ridge golf course.

Final scores from Thursday

Desert Hills – 171 Pine View – 186 Hurricane – 196 Dixie – 207 Snow Canyon – 222 Cedar – 237 Crimson Cliffs – 244 Canyon View – 259

