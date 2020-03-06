Region 9 girls golf recap: Desert Hills wins first tournament to open region play

Written by Ryne Williams
March 6, 2020

ST. GEORGE — The Thunder finished in first place at Sun River golf course on Thursday to win the opening tournament of the Region 9 girls golf season. Desert Hills shot 171 on the day to get the win while Pine View scored 186 to take second.

Abby Leitze led the Thunder shooting a 36, which was the top score on the day individually. The Thunder had five players finish in the top 10.

The Panthers were led by Kenzi Owen, who shot a 39. Hurricane finished in third place with a team score of 196 and Dixie finished in fourth, shooting 207 on the day.

Next week the cedar Reds host the Region 9 tournament which will be played at Cedar Ridge golf course.

Final scores from Thursday

  1. Desert Hills – 171
  2. Pine View – 186
  3. Hurricane – 196
  4. Dixie – 207
  5. Snow Canyon – 222
  6. Cedar – 237
  7. Crimson Cliffs – 244
  8. Canyon View – 259

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ryne Williams was a Scholar-Athlete, earning CCAA Second Team All-Conference honors while playing Basketball at San Francisco State University. He is a graduate of the University's College of Liberal and Creative Arts where he double majored in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and History. A former host for the campus radio station, KSFS, Ryne previously worked for the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Raiders flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.

Email: rwilliams@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!