Children’s Musical Theatre gala to feature several favorite numbers, benefit permanent building fund

2019 production of "Shrek" by the Cedar City Children's Musical Theatre, Cedar City, Utah | Photo courtesy of CCCMT, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre is hosting their inaugural “Best of CCCMT Gala” on March 13-14. This year’s gala is being held in support of the nonprofit’s building fund, and event organizers say that in addition to a buffet and silent auction, the gala will include a performance with many favorite numbers from past productions.

As previously reported by Cedar City News, the theater company that has been providing musical theater opportunities to children in the community since 2009 is in need of a permanent home, having continuously outgrown previous spaces over the last decade.

“We’ve looked around. Either spaces aren’t big enough, or they don’t want to rent to children,” CCCMT publicity director Rebekah Karpel said previously. “Or they are just more expensive than we can afford without changing the way we charge children and admission. … We want it to be a service to the community. So, if we can’t find a permanent space where we could have either cheap rent or we could own it, we can’t continue with our mission.”

The musical theater group is currently located in Cedar City’s old hospital building on Altamira Avenue. The location, which perfectly fits the theater’s needs, is listed for sale, and the group would like to buy it.

Cedar City Councilman Scott Phillips attended a tour of the theater’s current facility in January and told Cedar City News he believes arts programs are important for the community.

“The thing that I like about these kinds of programs is that these young people not necessarily will be professional actors or actresses, but they will be lifelong appreciators and supporters of the arts,” Phillips said.

Volunteers are in the process of collecting donations to try and secure the theater’s location, with the Best of CCCMT Gala being part of these efforts.

According to an announcement from the theater company, the gala will start at 7 p.m. both nights and feature a silent auction, as well as “fabulous” buffet of meats, cheeses, fruits and dips, followed by a specialty dessert to enjoy during the performance at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will include fully produced pieces from some of CCCMT’s favorite musical theater productions, including “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “The Lion King,” “Seussical,” “Shrek,” “Willy Wonka,” “Annie,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Tickets to the event are $25 per person. Table sponsorships are also available at $200 for a table of six or $300 for a table of 10. Sponsorships include a gift for each party member, as well as name recognition on the table. Proceeds from the event will go toward the building fund.

Tickets are available at the CCCMT website. Children are welcome at the gala, but organizers are asking that parents only bring children 5 and over.

Event details

What: “Best of CCCMT Gala”

When: Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, 7 p.m.

Where: Cedar City Children’s Musical Theater, 150 E. Altamira Drive, Cedar City

Tickets available online.

