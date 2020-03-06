Letter to the Editor: Rep. Stewart exercises hypocrisy on deficit reduction

Stock image | Photo by Zimmytws/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — Rep. Chris Stewart’s March 1 letter to the editor — “Where are the Democrats’ deficit reduction plans?” — is an exercise in unabashed hypocrisy.

The reason our national deficit is set to top $1 trillion is because Stewart and his fellow Republicans voted for Donald Trump’s tax break giveaway to corporations and the very rich. This is a problem of his own making. How dare he attempt to pin the blame on those who voted against the madness?

This is classic partisan posturing. Rep. Stewart has no more interest in solving the nation’s budget woes than he claims the Democrats have.

And to be objective, the Democrats do have a deficit reduction plan: raising revenues through new taxes. It’s not my preferred plan — I don’t like new taxes any more than the next guy — but it would reduce the deficit.

I have a better idea: we can save that $1 trillion dollars a year by getting rid of the bureaucratic red tape imposed by health insurance middlemen. Transitioning to a state-based single-payer healthcare system will save taxpayers more money than any other single change we could make to our country.

I’m running to replace Rep. Stewart’s tired partisan rhetoric with solutions that will actually help Utah’s families. You can learn more at my website.

Submitted by JOE JARVIS, United Utah Party candidate for Congressional District 2.

Letters to the Editor are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or news contributors. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them. They do not reflect the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting.