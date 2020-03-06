2 arrested after 1-year-old discovered with injuries, meth in his system

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A couple was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a report of a boy with suspicious injuries and methamphetamine was discovered in his system.

Jason Wesley Workman was arrested on one count of third-degree felony endangerment of a child or elderly adult and one count of class-B misdemeanor child abuse or neglect. Nickole Danielle Sellers was charged with one count of third-degree felony endangerment of a child or elderly adult.

According to the probable cause statements, suspicious injuries were reported for Sellers’ 21-month-old son on Feb. 27 at the Valley View Medical Center. The boy had bruising on his head, arm and torso area, which the couple allegedly claimed were due to falling out of his crib.

While investigating, Sellers reportedly told officers that Workman had put the boy in a bouncy seat and pulled the straps tight enough that he couldn’t get out, then went to sleep after allegedly saying he would care for the boy while Sellers slept. More bruising on the boy’s pelvic bone is believed to be a result of being strapped too tight in the bouncy seat.

During routine testing by the boy’s pediatrician, methamphetamine was found in his system. The couple reportedly confessed to using methamphetamine in the home and elsewhere but had no explanation for how the boy was exposed to the drug.

Sellers and Workman were booked into the Iron County Jail Tuesday. Sellers’ bail is set at $5,000 and Workman’s bail is set at $5,680.

