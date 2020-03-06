May 23, 1930 — March 4, 2020

Darold Irvin Whatcott, 89, passed away March 4, 2020, at 2:26 p.m., after six years struggling with Hydrocephalus. He was born May 23, 1930, in Lynndyl, Utah, the son of Lenox Irvin Whatcott and Marth Marie Nelson. He graduated from Delta High School in 1948, where he was active in sports. He attended Brigham Young University his first college year.

He married a classmate, Silvia Shirley Smith from Logan, Utah on Dec. 1, 1949. Four daughters were born to this union: Nan (1952), Rae (1954), Dana (1958) and Lynne (1960). Dana passed away with cancer at 33 years of age. Darold and Shirley separated February 1977 and later divorced.

He attended the University of Utah for one and one-half years. Completing his college years by attending Utah State University for one and one-half years, earning a bachelor of science in commerce degree. He held many jobs during his college years. He was hired by City Finance and became the manager of their loan office in Payette, Idaho, where golf entered his life. A game he enjoyed and became very good at it.

In 1961 he transferred to Idaho Falls, Idaho to manage the office there and after three years resigned to work for State Farm Insurance Company as a Claims Adjuster. Another transfer and he was in Twin Falls, Idaho managing the office. He retired July 1994 after thirty years of service to them. He so enjoyed working for this good company and was able to help many people through the challenges of an accident.

In May of 1977, Darold received an accident report through one of the insurance agents – just a fender bender – and his secretary said this was one he should go investigate personally not call on the phone, as it was a friend who was involved. This woman, Charlotte Evans, became his wife on Oct. 15, 1977. He baptized her Dec. 20, 1981, and they were sealed in the Logan Temple on Jan. 15, 1983. Her children are Renee (1949), Eric (1953) and Monte (1954).

Darold served in many callings. Elder’s Quorum 1st Counselor, Executive Secretary, 1st Counselor in Bishopric twice, Stake High Councilor, Sunday School Teacher, High Priest’s Group Teacher, High Priest’s Leader Assistant, Stake Sunday School 1st Counselor, Ward Mission Leader Assistant, Ward Historian, Shift Co-Ordinator twice in the St. George LDS Temple. He loved serving in the temple. Darold was ever a “gentleman,” kind and spiritual who loved his family and served the Lord his entire life.

In May of 1995, they were called to serve an 18-month mission, Darold as District President in the Fiji Islands 2nd and 3rd largest islands. After the mission, they sold their home in Twin Falls, Idaho and moved to St. George, Utah on Aug. 31, 1998, where they built a new home.

They were called July 1999, to be ordinance workers in the St. George LDS Temple for two years. On Feb. 5, 2004, they received a mission call to serve six months in the Nauvoo LDS Temple as ordinance workers finishing on Oct. 30, 2004. On returning they were back serving as ordinance workers, a total of 13 ½ years of service.

Darold is survived by his wife of 42 years, Charlotte Shillington Evans Whatcott; his daughters, Nan Fowler (Carvel) Brown, Rae (Stanley) Harward, and Lynne Cluff (Scott) Meyer; stepdaughter, Renee Evans Tolk, stepsons, Eric (Laurie) Evans, and Monte (Nola) Evans; one brother, William John Whatcott; 36 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren. Many nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Dana; great-grandson, Jove; two brothers, Carl and Garth; two sisters, Iva and Clea.

The family sends their thanks and expressions of sincere gratitude to all who faithfully served Darold the last nine months. A special ‘thank you’ to Horizon Hospice, Kind Hearts Senior Care and Southern Comfort Care.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Bloomington Hills 8th Ward Chapel, 1222 E. Brigham Rd., St. George, Utah. Visitations will be Friday, March 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, and Saturday, March 14 from 9-10:30 a.m., prior to services at the Chapel. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery, St George, Utah.

