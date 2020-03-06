Man diagnosed with COVID-19 returns home to self-isolate in St. George

Photo illustration of the COVID-19,Coronavirus. | Illustration by ktsimage, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department announced Friday that a patient with the coronavirus has been released from a hospital in northern Utah at the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department said in the release that the patient is under state orders to remain isolated from the community but represents no danger to the community.

They also said the patient contracted the virus outside the United States but has had no symptoms. The release did not identify the name of the patient or if they are coming back to St. George specifically.

St. George News has been able to independently confirm with medical officials that the patient is Mark Jorgensen, who had been in the isolated Emergency Preparedness Unit of Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.

David Heaton, spokesperson for SWUPHD, said because of a confidentiality agreement, the most he could say is the patient has been “returned to the five county area.”

He added that the CDC has decided the standard procedure will be that patients that have the virus but have no symptoms, like a fever or respiratory distress, will be allowed to return home and self-quarantine, rather than taking up a hospital bed.

“The isolating at home actually has been standard procedure in other states and will probably be the norm,” Heaton said. “If you test positive, rather than taking a hospital bed, you will remain home. It’s the CDC directive that if a patient is asymptomatic, it’s OK to isolate at home.”

Jorgensen will remain in state-ordered self-isolation until he received two negative tests for the virus in 24 hours.

“We have made contact with this patient and have begun our monitoring procedures,” Dr. David Blodgett, SWUPHD health officer, said. “This patient does not pose a risk to the public, and we will continue to work closely with local, state, and federal public health partners to address any future COVID-19 cases in our community.”

Heaton said the public needs to know that in most cases, COVID-19 patients will have few to no symptoms. Those mainly at risk thus far have been the elderly and those with chronic conditions.

“We wouldn’t be surprised if you see more cases, but we want to remind the public that in most cases it will be mild symptoms,” he said.

There have been two known residents of St. George who have contracted the virus. Mark and Jerri Jorgensen were diagnosed with coronavirus while on an Asia vacation aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Jerri Jorgensen returned to St. George Wednesday after being declared virus-free in Japan.

Mark Jorgensen said he was not able to comment, but in a Facebook live video midday Friday, he confirmed he went home Thursday night to his house in St. George.

Mark Jorgensen said in the video that he has been told he and Jerri Jorgensen must stay six feet away from each other and must each wear masks when they are in the same room.

Jerri Jorgensen put herself into self-imposed isolation despite doctors saying she could not transmit the virus to others since it is not in her system and is likely immune to it now. She did say she would still take to her mountain bike, and that’s just what she did Monday joined by nine supportive friends.

Heaton said Mark Jorgensen would not be under any kind of guard. Instead, he has signed a state order that he will remain isolated from the public.

“A surveillance team will be contacting the patient daily by phone and also receive information. Trained individuals will be going into his home and testing him,” Heaton said.

Heaton did not know what measures would be taken if the state order were to be violated.

“It is self-done,” Heaton said. “We have voluntary isolation. This is a state-issued order which means someone signs an order it carries a lot of weight.”

